|
16.02.2022 11:30:28
BioNTech introduces first modular mRNA manufacturing facility to promote scalable vaccine production in Africa
Developing turnkey solution to enable mRNA-based vaccine production in modular and scalable sites installed by BioNTech Presidents of Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, the Director of the Africa CDC and the Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "RSS Importer"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "RSS Importer"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!