BioNTech Partners With UK To Provide Up To 10,000 Patients With MRNA Cancer Immunotherapies By 2030

(RTTNews) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) said that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of the United Kingdom to benefit patients by accelerating clinical trials for personalized mRNA immunotherapies with the aim to provide personalized cancer therapies for up to 10,000 patients by the end of 2030, either in clinical trials or as authorized treatments.

The company stated that the multi-year collaboration focuses on three strategic pillars: cancer immunotherapies, infectious disease vaccines, and expansion of the company's footprint in the UK.

BioNTech aims to design and roll out randomized clinical trials with registrational potential for the company's personalized mRNA cancer immunotherapies in the UK.

The next steps of the collaboration will be the selection of candidates, trial sites and the set-up of a development plan with the aim of being ready to enroll the first cancer patient in the second half of 2023.

BioNTech plans to invest in a UK Research and Development hub in Cambridge with an expected capacity of more than 70 highly skilled scientists, the first to commence R&D by the end of the first quarter 2023.

In addition, the company will set up a regional headquarter in London to accommodate employees in global and regional supporting functions including Regulatory, Medical, Intellectual Property and Legal.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding, BioNTech will remain the local sponsor of current and upcoming new clinical trials of its programs in the UK and will design the clinical trial protocols.