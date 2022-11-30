30.11.2022 07:41:06

BioNTech, Poland's Ryvu To Jointly Develop Immuno-Modulatory Small Molecule Candidates

(RTTNews) - Germany's BioNTech SE (BNTX) and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A., a Polish clinical-stage company developing oncology therapeutics, announced Wednesday that they have entered into a multi-target research collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize immuno-modulatory small molecule candidates.

They plan to develop several small molecule immunotherapy programs, targeting immune modulation in cancer and potentially other disease areas based on targets selected by BioNTech.

BioNTech will also receive a global, exclusive license to develop and commercialize Ryvu's STING agonist portfolio as standalone small molecules.

Under the deal terms, BioNTech will pay Ryvu 40 million euros, comprised of a 20 million euros upfront payment and an equity investment of 20 million euros, as well as research funding.

BioNTech will fund all discovery, research and development activities, including Ryvu's discovery and research activities under the multi-target research collaboration.

Ryvu will be eligible to receive success-based development, regulatory and commercialization milestone payments, as well as low single-digit royalties on the annual net sales of any products that are successfully commercialized under the collaboration.

Ugur Sahin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of BioNTech, said, "Small molecules targeting novel immune signaling pathways have a great potential to increase the efficacy of cancer immunotherapies. The collaboration with Ryvu provides us with the opportunity to complement our immunotherapy pipeline with a portfolio of potent immunomodulatory molecules."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BioNTech (ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BioNTech (ADRs)mehr Analysen

21.11.22 BioNTech Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.11.22 BioNTech Neutral UBS AG
08.11.22 BioNTech Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.11.22 BioNTech Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.10.22 BioNTech Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BioNTech (ADRs) 159,55 -0,22% BioNTech (ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Powell-Rede: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss nach einem volatilen Donnerstagshandel schwächer, wogegen der DAX anstieg. Der US-Leitindex gibt nach. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag bergauf.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen