BioNTech Q2 Net Loss Widens, Lowers FY26 Revenue Outlook; Stock Falls In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced its financial results for the second quarter, reporting a net loss of 820.8 million euros, or 3.24 euros per share, compared to 386.6 million euros, or 1.60 per share, in the previous year.

The net loss widened during the quarter, primarily due to a higher operating loss, which was 948.1 million euros compared to 501.1 million euros in the earlier year.

On an adjusted basis, net loss widened to 562.3 million euros, or 2.22 euros a share, from last year's 348.8 million euros, or 1.45 euros a share.

Revenues declined to 105.6 million euros from 260.8 million euros in the prior year, primarily driven by lower demand for BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines.

Concurrently, the company revised its full-year 2026 financial outlook, expecting revenues of 1,600-1,900 million euros, instead of the previously estimated 2,000-2,300 million euros.

Meanwhile, it continues to expect the majority of 2026 revenues to be realized in the second half of the year, especially in the third quarter, when it also expects to recognize the 613 million euros Bristol Myers Squibb Company collaboration revenue.

In the pre-market hours, BNTX is trading at $89.00, down 3.52 percent on the Nasdaq.