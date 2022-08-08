BioNTech Q2 Profit Down; Backs FY22 COVID-19 Vaccine Revenue View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German biotechnology company BioNTech SE (BNTX) reported Monday that its second-quarter net profit declined to 1.67 billion euros from last year's 2.79 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 6.45 euros or $6.872, down from $10.77 euros a year earlier.

Second-quarter revenues of 3.2 billion plunged from prior year's 5.31 billion euros.

For the first half, the company's earnings and revenues increased from last year.

Further, the company reiterated BioNTech COVID-19 2022 vaccine revenue guidance of 13 billion euros to 17 billion euros.

