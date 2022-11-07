BioNTech Q3 Profit Down; Raises FY22 COVID-19 Vaccine Revenue View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German biotechnology company BioNTech SE (BNTX) reported Monday that its third-quarter net profit declined to 1.78 billion euros from last year's 3.21 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 6.98 euros, compared to 12.35 euros last year.

Total revenues were 3.46 billion euros, down from 6.09 billion euros a year ago.

Looking ahead, BioNTech has updated its fiscal 2022 financial guidance, raising its COVID-19 vaccine revenue estimate to the upper end of the original range to 16 billion euros to 17 billion euros. The company previously expected 13 billion euros to 17 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com