BioNTech, Regeneron To Advance Clinical Development Of FixVac And Libtayo Combination In NSCLC

(RTTNews) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) said it has expanded its strategic collaboration with Regeneron to advance the company's FixVac candidate BNT116 in combination with Libtayo (cemiplimab), a PD-1 inhibitor, in advanced non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.

As per the terms of the agreement, the companies plan to jointly conduct clinical trials to evaluate their combination in different patient populations with advanced NSCLC.

The companies plan to develop the collaboration beginning with Phase 1/2 clinical trials in the first-line treatment setting in advanced NSCLC. Under the terms of the agreement, BioNTech and Regeneron will equally share development costs for the trials.

In addition, under a separate agreement, BioNTech plans to conduct and sponsor a Phase 1 clinical trial (LuCa-MERIT-1) evaluating the combination of BNT116 and Libtayo in further subpopulations with NSCLC.