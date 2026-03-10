BioNTech Stock Falls 21% Over Turning To Loss In Q4, Weak FY26 Outlook, Co-Founders Plan To Exit

(RTTNews) - Shares of BioNTech SE (BNTX) are moving down about 22 percent during Tuesday morning trading following the announcement of net loss in the fourth quarter, and co-founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci's decision to establish an independent biotechnology company

The company's stock is currently trading at $80.24, down 21.48 percent or $21.54, over the previous close of $102.16 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $79.52 and $124.00 in the past one year.

For the fourth quarter, net loss was 305.0 million euros, compared to a net income of 259.5 million euros a year ago. Moreover, the company lowers its financial guidance for fiscal year 2026, anticipating total revenues of 2.0 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros, compared to 2.87 billion euros in fiscal 2025.

Meanwhile, Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci will transition into the management of their new company by the end of 2026 after their current service agreements end. BioNTech's Supervisory Board has initiated an executive search to identify successors for the positions to ensure a smooth transition.