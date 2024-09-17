|
17.09.2024 12:45:00
BioNTech to Host AI Day as an Edition of its Innovation Series on October 1, 2024
MAINZ, Germany, September 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech”), alongside its artificial intelligence ("AI”) company InstaDeep Ltd. ("InstaDeep”), will host an AI Day, an edition of BioNTech’s "Innovation Series”, at 09:00 a.m. EDT (3:00 p.m. CEST) on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. The event will provide an overview of BioNTech’s and InstaDeep’s AI strategy and capabilities, and the application of AI in BioNTech’s pipeline and internal processes.
The live webcast of the event will be available via this link.
A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event’s conclusion and archived on BioNTech’s website for one year after.
About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a global next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. BioNTech exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, several protein-based therapeutics, including bispecific immune checkpoint modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics, as well as small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators, including Biotheus, DualityBio, Fosun Pharma, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, Pfizer and Regeneron.
For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com.
CONTACTS
Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
+49 (0) 6131 9084 1513
Media@biontech.de
Investor Relations
Victoria Meissner, M.D.
Investors@biontech.de
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BioNTech (ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
17.09.24
|BioNTech-Aktie im Aufwind: Jefferies hebt BioNTech auf "Kaufen" - Kursziel deutlich angehoben (dpa-AFX)
|
17.09.24
|GNW-Adhoc: BioNTech veranstaltet am 1. Oktober 2024 "AI Day" als eine Ausgabe der "Innovation Series" (dpa-AFX)
|
16.09.24
|BioNTech-Aktie nach Kurszielerhöhung durch JPMorgan klar im Plus (dpa-AFX)
|
16.09.24
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,1% auf 18.685 Punkte (Dow Jones)
|
13.09.24
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,1% auf 18.685 Punkte (Dow Jones)
|
13.09.24
|BioNTech-Aktie vor "Esmo"-Kongress auf 52-Wochen-Hoch: Anleger verteilen Vorschusslorbeeren (dpa-AFX)
|
09.09.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Biontech auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 91 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
09.09.24
|ROUNDUP/Start-ups fordern Reformen: 'Innovationskraft stärken' (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu BioNTech (ADRs)mehr Analysen
|19.09.24
|BioNTech Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.09.24
|BioNTech Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.09.24
|BioNTech Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.09.24
|BioNTech Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.09.24
|BioNTech Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.09.24
|BioNTech Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.09.24
|BioNTech Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.09.24
|BioNTech Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.09.24
|BioNTech Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.09.24
|BioNTech Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.09.24
|BioNTech Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.09.24
|BioNTech Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.05.23
|BioNTech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.05.23
|BioNTech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.03.23
|BioNTech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.09.24
|BioNTech Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.08.24
|BioNTech Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.09.24
|BioNTech Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.09.24
|BioNTech Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.09.24
|BioNTech Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.08.24
|BioNTech Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.08.24
|BioNTech Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BioNTech (ADRs)
|100,60
|-5,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Notenbank-Entscheid: US-Börsen schließen deutlich fester -- ATX letztlich kräftig im Plus -- DAX erzielt neuen Rekord und schließt deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlußendlich höher
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Donnerstag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen wiesen im Donnerstagshandel deutliche Kursgewinne aus. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf positivem Terrain.