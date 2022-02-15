BioNTech to Join High-level Meeting with Partners in Marburg and to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on Sustainable Vaccine Manufacturing in Africa

MAINZ, Germany, February 15, 2022 – BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech” or "the Company”) will welcome project partners, among them official representatives, in Marburg to conduct a high-level meeting on sustainable vaccine manufacturing in the African Union. The meeting initiated by the kENUP foundation will be followed by public statements on February 16, 2022 at approx. 11.30 CET / 05.30 ET from the following participants:

H.E. President Macky Sall of Senegal, President of the African Union

H.E. President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana

H.E. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization

Ugur Sahin, Chief Executive Officer of BioNTech SE

Sierk Poetting, Chief Operating Officer of BioNTech SE

The statements can be accessed via live-stream and broadcast usage here: Link

Following the public statements, BioNTech will hold a digital press conference to provide an update on its vaccine manufacturing efforts on the African continent.

International press conference at approx. 14.30 CET / 08.30 ET

BioNTech participants: Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder; Sierk Poetting, COO

Interested journalists may dial in 10-15 minutes before the conference starts. They will be able to submit questions via an online tool. Please register here for participation: Link

Participants can also access the press conference, including the video webcast, on https://biontech.de/ under "Events & Presentations” in the Investor & Media section of the website. A recording of the press conference will be made available on the same day.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer. For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.de .

Media Relations

Jasmina Alatovic

+49 (0)6131 9084 1513

Media@biontech.de

Investor Relations

Sylke Maas, Ph.D.

+49 (0)6131 9084 1074

Investors@biontech.de



