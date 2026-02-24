BioNTech Aktie

24.02.2026 12:45:51

BioNTech to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Update on March 10, 2026

MAINZ, Germany, February 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
