BioNTech Aktie
WKN DE: A2PSR2 / ISIN: US09075V1026
|
24.02.2026 12:45:51
BioNTech to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Update on March 10, 2026
MAINZ, Germany, February 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech" or "the Company") will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00
