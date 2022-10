BioNTech Up 6% As Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Vaccine Approved For Infants

(RTTNews) - Shares of Covid-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE (BNTX) are rising more than 6% Wednesday morning at $137.95.

Today, FDA stated that it authorized Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine to be used as a booster dose in children below five years of age.

BNTX has traded in the range of $117.08-$374.58 in the last 1 year.