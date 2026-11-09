ERA Mining Machinery Aktie
WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066
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09.11.2026 11:00:02
BioNTech vs. Moderna: The COVID Vaccine Giants Are Entering a New Era. One Stock Could Have the Edge for 2027
Biotechnology leaders BioNTech (NASDAQ) and Moderna (NASDAQ) remain heavily reliant on COVID-19 vaccine sales years after the pandemic. For investors, the key question is whether either company can translate its scientific breakthroughs into sustainable growth and reduce its dependence on declining vaccine revenue.
While each offers significant long-term potential, their financial strength, clinical progress, and paths to profitability could lead to very different outcomes heading into 2027.
BioNTech (NASDAQ) is leveraging its messenger RNA (mRNA) expertise to develop cancer treatments and vaccines, with a growing focus on oncology through partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Roche (OTC:RHHBY).
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|BioNTech (ADRs)
|78,55
|0,38%
|Moderna Inc
|231,80
|1,82%