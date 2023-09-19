|
19.09.2023 07:00:06
Biophytis provides an update on its early access programs for Sarconeos (BIO101) in the treatment of severe forms of COVID-19
Biophytis provides an update on its early access programs for Sarconeos (BIO101) in the treatment of severe forms of COVID-19
Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, USA), September 19, 2023 07:00 am CET Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM : BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris : ALBPS), («Biophytis»), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announced that it has received a response from the French National Authority for Health (HAS) to its request for Early Access Authorization in France for patients suffering from severe forms of COVID-19 and provides an update on its strategy in other countries.
After examining the Early Access Authorization request file submitted at the end of May 2023, HAS considered that the Company had not provided sufficient data allowing it to evaluate precisely the benefit vs. risk ratio and to authorize the treatment of patients with severe forms of COVID-19, despite the statistically significant results of the phase 2-3 COVA study. The Company must therefore complete the file by providing in particular certain results of pharmaceutical studies, in progress with its industrial partner Sequens, as well as certain additional data and scientific arguments relating to its phase 2-3 COVA study. On the basis of these various elements, it is planned to resubmit the application to the HAS in the first quarter of 2024, with pharmaceutical partner Intsel Chimos, depending on the progress made in the development plan.
At the same time, Biophytis is taking steps in Brazil to confirm the early access authorization obtained in early 2022 that was interrupted pending publication of the full results of the COVA study. This new authorization is expected by the end of the year.
Finally, the Company is exploring the possibilities of launching early access programs in other key countries in Europe, in order to best respond to the medical need in a pathology that has become endemic.
