Biophytis publishes its financial results for the first half of 2022

  • Cash and cash equivalents: 19.7m as of June 30, 2022

 

  • Net loss down 8% at 12.4m for first half of 2022

 

 

Publication of restated financial results as of December 31st, 2021

 

 

Paris (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, USA), January 31st 2023, 08am CET
Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (Biophytis or the Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today publishes its interim financial report for the first half of 2022 and its adjusted financial results as of 31 December 2021.

 

 

1/ Financial results for the first half of 2022


Cash and cash equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits included in other current financial assets as of June 30, 2022, were 19.7 million, a decrease of 4.2 million compared to 23.9 million as of December 31, 2021.


Research and Development Expenses. Net research and development expenses were 6.9 million for the first half of 2022, a decrease of 0.7 million, compared to 7.6 million in the first half of 2021. This change is mainly due to the end of the SARA-INT clinical trial operational phase in 2021.

 

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses were 5.1 million for the first half of 2021 compared to 2.9 million for the first half of 2021, an increase of 2.1 million, primarily related to new expenses following our listing on Nasdaq in February 2021, which resulted in a significant increase in legal and accounting fees.


Financial loss. Our financial loss has decreased significantly from 2.7 million in the first half of 2021 to 0.5 million in the first half of 2022. The first quarter of 2021 was strongly impacted by the dispute with Negma Group Ltd.


Net Loss. The net loss decreased by 8% to 12.4 million in the first half 2022 from 13.2 million in the first half of 2021. The net loss per share (based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period) was 0.08 for the first half of 2022 compared to 0.12 for the first half of 2021.

 

Cash and cash equivalents on the 30th of June 2022 amounted to 19.7 million. The Company considers that this amount, together with the credit lines in place, is sufficient to cover the Company's cash requirements for the next 12 months.

 

 

 

 

Consolidated financial statements

 

 (amounts in thousands of euros) 

12/31/2021

 

06/30/2022 

 

 

 

TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS

3,506 

 

3,552 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

31,366 

 

30,334 

Other debts

6,536 

 

10,181 

Current financial assets

904 

 

407 

Cash and cash equivalents  

23,926 

 

19,745 

TOTAL ASSETS 

34,875 

 

33,886 

SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY 

5,803 

 

2,961 

Shareholders' equity - group share

5,835 

 

2,993 

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 

6,259 

 

5,210 

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 

22,809 

 

25,716 

TOTAL LIABILITIES 

34,872 

 

33,886 

 

 

Consolidated income statement

 

 

(amounts in thousands of euros)  

06/30/2021 

 

06/30/2022 

6 months

 

6 months 

Revenues

- 

 

- 

Cost of sales 

- 

 

- 

Gross margin

- 

 

- 

Research and development costs, net

 (7,594) 

 

(6,867) 

General and administrative costs

 (2,919) 

 

(5,053) 

Operating profit

 (10,513) 

 

(11,920) 

Financial result 

 (2,732) 

 

(478) 

Tax income (expense) 

- 

 

- 

Net result (loss) 

 (13,245) 

 

(12,398) 

Actuarial gain and losses 

 7  

 

40 

Exchange rate differences  

 3  

 

46 

Other items of net income (net of tax)

 10  

 

86 

Net income (loss)

 (13,235) 

 

(12,312) 

Net income (loss) Group share

 (13,235) 

 

(12,312) 


Cash flow statement

 

(amounts in thousands of euros)

06/30/2021 

 

06/30/2022 

6 months

 

6 months 

Change in cash flow:  

 

 

 

Cash flow from operating activities

 (13,492) 

 

(10,261) 

Cash flow from investing activities

12,474 

 

333 

Cash flow from financing activities

 18,156  

 

5,689 

Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates

 2  

 

58 

Increase (Decrease) in cash 

 17,140  

 

(4,181) 


 

2/ Preliminary remarks

In application of IAS 8, and as announced in the October 31st, 2022 press release, the Company has decided, following the review and discussions with its Statutory Auditors, to correct the financial statements as of December 31st, 2021 to reflect the correct interpretation of the financing agreement signed with Kréos on 19 November 2021.

These technical corrections are related to an inappropriate interpretation of the various instruments of this financing, which includes straight bonds, convertible bonds, warrants and conversion options.

These technical corrections have no impact on the Company's cash position and a very marginal impact on net result (0.3%). The impact is mainly on the balance sheet (3.8%).

Full details of these corrections are described in the financial report and the 20F/A for the relevant period, available today on the company's website, and filed to the AMF and the SEC.

3/ Results of the restatement of the accounts as of December 31st 2021 is summarized below:

 

Impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements

 

 

 

DECEMBER 31, 2021    

 (amounts in thousands of euros)

 

Previously published

Restatements

Restated

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Patents and software

 

2,757

 

2,757

Tangible fixed assets

 

563

 

563

Cash and cash equivalents

 

1,251

(1,065)

186

Total non-current assets

 

 4,571

(1,065)

3,506

Other debts

 

6,536

 

6,536

Current financial assets

 

1,229

(325)

904

Cash and cash equivalents

 

23,926

 

23,926

Total current assets

 

 31,691

(325)

31,366

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

 36,262

(1,390)

34,872

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Shareholders equity

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 27,191

-

27,191

Additional paid-in capital

 

 27,781

-

27,781

Treasury shares

 

 (51)

-

 (51)

Exchange rate differences

 

 (73)

-

 (73)

Reserves - attributable to Biophytis shareholders

 

 (17,865)

15

(17,850)

Result - attributable to Biophytis shareholders

 

 (31,246)

83

 (31,163)

Equity - attributable to Biophytis shareholders

 

 5,737

98

5,835

Non-controlling interests

 

 (32)

-

 (32)

Total equity

 

 5,705

98

5,803

Commitments to staff

 

205

-

205

Non-current financial debts

 

6,293

(775)

5,518

Non-current derivative liabilities

 

916 

(380)

536

Total non-current liabilities

 

 7,414

(1 155)

6,259

 

 

 

 

 

Current financial liabilities

 

 12,370

(333)

12,037

Provisions

 

 -

-

-

Trade creditors and related accounts

 

 

 7,606

-

 7,606

Tax and social security liabilities

 

 1,998

-

 1,998

Current derivative liabilities

 

788

-

788

Other creditors and miscellaneous liabilities

 

 381

-

381

Total current liabilities

 

 23,143

(333)

22,810

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 36,262

(1,390)

 34,872

 

 

Impact on the Company's consolidated income statement

 

 

 

FOR THE YEAR ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2021

 

(amounts in thousands of euros)

 

Previously Published

Restatements

Restated

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

-

-

-

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development costs, net

 

 (19,665)

-

 (19,665)

General and administrative costs

 

 (7,150)

-

 (7,150)

Operating profit

 

 (26 815)

-

 (26,815)

 

 

 

 

 

Financial costs

 

 (2,581)

64

(2,517)

Financial proceeds

 

 24

-

24

Change in fair value of convertible bonds

 

 (1,875)

19

(1,856)

Financial results

 

 (4,432)

83

(4,349)

 

 

 

 

 

Result before tax

 

 (31,247)

83

(31,182)

 

 

 

 

 

Tax income (expense)

 

-

-

-

Net result (loss)

 

 (31,247)

83

(31,164)

 

 

 

 

 

to Biophytis shareholders

 

 (31,247)

83

(31,164)

Non-controlling interests

 

(1)

-

(1)

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of outstanding shares

 

 

118,282,679

-

118,282,679

Earning per share (/share)

 

(0.26)

-

(0.26)

Diluted earning per share (/share)

 

(0.26)

-

(0.26)

 

 

***

 

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, being developed as a treatment for sarcopenia in a Phase 2 clinical trial in the United States and Europe (SARA-INT). It has also been studied in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The Company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and ADSs (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker BPTS ISIN: US09076G1040). For more information visit www.biophytis.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Please also refer to the "Risk and uncertainties the Company is to face" section from the Company's 2021 Half Year Financial Report available on BIOPHYTIS website (www.biophytis.com) and as exposed in the "Risk Factors" section of form 20-F as well as other forms filed with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, USA). We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

