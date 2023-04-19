Biophytis regains compliance with NASDAQ minimum bid price requirement

Paris (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, U.S.), April 19, 2023, 8am CET Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS) (the Company or Biophytis), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announced that it has received written notification (the Notification Letter) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NASDAQ) dated April 14, 2022, indicating that Biophytis has regained compliance with he Nasdaq Global Select Market minimum bid price requirement.

On October 20, 2022, the Nasdaq had notified Biophytis that based upon a closing bid price of less than $1.00 per share for the Companys American Depositary Shares (ADSs) for the prior 30 consecutive business deay period, the Company no longer satisfied Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Since then Nasdaq has determined that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from March 30, 2023 to April 13, 2023, the closing bid price of the Companys American Depositary Shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, Biophytis has regained compliance with he Nasdaq Global Select Market minimum bid price requirement.

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, being developed as a treatment for sarcopenia in a Phase 2 clinical trial in the United States and Europe (SARA-INT. In addition, Sarconeos (BIO101) has been demonstrated to be active on severe COVID-19 patients, in a positive Ph2-3 study (COVA) with results released Q1 2023. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The Company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and ADSs (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker BPTS ISIN: US09076G1040). For more information visit www.biophytis.com

