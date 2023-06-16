Biophytis: RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 16, 2023 ALL RESOLUTIONS PRESENTED BY THE COMPANY HAVE BEEN ADOPTED

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 16, 2023
ALL RESOLUTIONS PRESENTED BY THE COMPANY
HAVE BEEN ADOPTED
Paris, France and Cambridge (Massachusetts, USA), June 16, 2023 11pm CET - Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM : BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris : ALBPS), («Biophytis» or the «company»), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, today announces the approval by a very large majority of all resolutions presented by the company and falling within the remit of the Annual General Meeting.
Thanks to the mobilization of shareholders, the AGM could be held with a quorum of more than 26% of the shareholders present or represented.
The 10 resolutions presented by the company were approved at a very large majority and were notably comprising the approval of the companys statutory and consolidated accounts for the fiscal year 2022, the allocation of profit & loss for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the renewal of Mr. Jean Mariani as a board member.
The results of the votes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on Biophytis website from June 19, 2023, under the section « Investors / General Meetings ».
* * * *
ABOUT BIOPHYTIS
Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of
therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and
improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe
respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug
candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, planned to be developed as a treatment for
sarcopenia in upcoming Phase 3 clinical trials in the United States, Brazil, and Europe (SARA-31 and
SARA-32). It has also been studied in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment
of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A paediatric
formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular
Dystrophy (DMD). The Company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The
Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825)
and ADSs (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker BPTS ISIN:
US09076G1040).
For more information, visit www.biophytis.com.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all
statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking
statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues,"
"may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates,"
"anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-
looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will
be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently
considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could
cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements.
Please also refer to the "Risk and uncertainties the Company is to face" section from the
Company's 2022 Financial Report available on BIOPHYTIS website (www.biophytis.com) and as
exposed in the "Risk Factors" section of form 20-F as well as other forms filed with the SEC
(Securities and Exchange Commission, USA). We undertake no obligation to publicly update or
review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future
developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
Biophytis Contact for Investor Relations
Nicolas Fellmann, CFO
Investors@biophytis.com
Media contacts
Antoine Denry: antoine.denry@taddeo.fr +33 6 18 07 83 27
Agathe Boggio: agathe.boggio@taddeo.fr +33 7 62 77 69 42
Nizar Berrada: nizar.berrada@taddeo.fr +33 6 38 31 90 50