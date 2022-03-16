Biophytis will participate in a key Workshop

on Functional Limitations for the elderly

Paris (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), March 16, 2022 - 8 A.M - Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), ("Biophytis" or the "company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces its participation to a Virtual Workshop the development of Function promoting therapies for the elderly, organized by the National Institute on Aging based in Baltimore, USA.

Dr Waly Dioh, Chief Clinical Operations Officer of Biophytis, will present the progress of its drug candidate and will meet with public and private players as well as regulatory body representatives in the field of mobility for the elderly, all potential partners in the context of the upcoming start of Sarconeos (BIO 101) phase III in sarcopenia.

The Workshop, named "Development of function promoting therapies: public health need, molecular targets, and drug development" will be held online from the 20th to the 22nd of March, 2022. This conference is organized by the National Institute on Aging (NIA), a branch of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), based in the United States.

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, NIA is coordinating a broad scientific effort to understand the nature of aging and enable elderly people to live a healthy and active life.

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19.

Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, being developed as a treatment for sarcopenia with a positive Phase 2 clinical trial performed in the United States and Europe (SARA-INT). It is also being studied in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and the ADS (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq (Ticker BPTS - ISIN: US09076G1040).

For more information visit www.biophytis.com

Disclaimer

