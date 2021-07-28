|
28.07.2021 05:00:00
Biopolymers Market to Grow By 1,294.13 thousand tons through 2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biopolymers market is poised to grow by 1294.13 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by volatility in crude oil prices.
The biopolymers market analysis includes End-user segment, Type segment, and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the strict environmental regulations and policies as one of the prime reasons driving the biopolymers market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Biopolymers Market Covers the Following Areas:
Biopolymers Market Sizing
Biopolymers Market Forecast
Biopolymers Market Analysis
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Plastic Fillers Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Packaging and food services sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agriculture and horticulture sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer goods sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- PLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bio-PE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bio-PET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- PHA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Braskem SA
- Danimer Scientific
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Galatea Bio Tech Srl
- NatureWorks LLC
- Toray Industries Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
