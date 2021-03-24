Biopolymers Market Worth 620.37 Thousand Tons by 2024 - Exclusive Report by Technavio

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio forecast the global biopolymers market is expected to grow by 620.37 thousand tons by 2024. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%.

The biopolymers market is driven by the volatility in crude oil prices coupled with strict environment regulations and policies. In addition, the increased demand for environment-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the biopolymers Market.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Biopolymers Market Analysis Report by End-user (Consumer goods sector, Automotive sector, Packaging & food services sector, Agriculture and horticulture sector, and Others), Type (Bio-PET, PLA, PHA, Bio-PE, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/biopolymers-market-industry-analysis

COVID-19 is expected to have Neutral and At Par impact on Biopolymers Market. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity.

Major Biopolymers Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Braskem SA

Danimer Scientific

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Galatea Bio Tech Srl

NatureWorks LLC

Toray Industries Inc.

Biopolymers Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, th tons, 2019-2024)

Consumer goods sector - size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive sector - size and forecast 2019-2024

Packaging & food services sector - size and forecast 2019-2024

Agriculture and horticulture sector - size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - size and forecast 2019-2024

Biopolymers Market Type Outlook (Revenue, th tons, 2019-2024)

Bio-PET - size and forecast 2019-2024

PLA - size and forecast 2019-2024

PHA - size and forecast 2019-2024

Bio-PE - size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - size and forecast 2019-2024

Biopolymers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, th tons, 2019-2024)

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

CONTENT

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

