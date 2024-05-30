May 30, 2024

Announcement no. 12

BioPorto A/S Appoints Chief Financial Officer

BioPorto A/S (BioPorto) (CPH:BIOPOR) today announced the appointment of Niels Høy Nielsen as its new Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and member of the Executive Management team as of August 1, 2024.

Niels Høy Nielsen is a highly skilled leader with more than 20 years of experience in finance, operations, M&A and capital markets. He joins BioPorto from ChemoMetec A/S, a Danish Nasdaq listed healthcare company, where he served as CFO from 2022. Prior to this, Niels Høy Nielsen was the CFO of ConvaTec, Infusion Care, a global distributor of medtech products within wound and stoma care, and before that a 10-year tenure with LEO Pharma A/S, heading up departments in finance, commercial and manufacturing.

Niels Høy Nielsen holds a Master of Science in Finance and Accounting from Aarhus School of Business supplemented with leadership education at IMD.

Peter Mørch Eriksen, Group CEO of BioPorto says: "I am excited about welcoming Niels to the Executive Management team at BioPorto. Niels is joining us with a strong track record and extensive knowledge built on both life science industry insights and diligently managing finance, capital markets and investor relations for global companies. I look very much forward to having Niels on board to support execution towards our ambitious goals for growth and development of BioPorto”.

With this hiring, BioPorto has now established its new leadership team with Peter Mørch Eriksen as Group CEO, Gry Husby Larsen as EVP & CLO, Niels Høy Nielsen as EVP & CFO and Jeffrey Haas as President & CEO of BioPorto’s subsidiary BioPorto Inc.

For inquiries, please contact

Investor Relations

Claus Thestrup, HC Andersen Capital, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577, arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About Acute Kidney Injury



Acute kidney injury is a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in blood and makes it difficult for kidneys to maintain the proper balance of bodily fluids. AKI can also affect other organs such as the brain, heart, and lungs and is common in patients who are in hospital intensive care units. For more information about AKI please visit: https://bioporto.com/aki/.

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

Forward-looking Statements



This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. Words such as "initiate”, "may”, "focus”, "design”, "guide”, "plan”, "estimate”, "expand”, "target”, "potentially”, "will”, "should” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements, and such forward looking statements include statements with respect to commercialization activities in the U.S. and elsewhere, our collaboration with Roche Diagnostics GmbH (Roche), our ability to obtain regulatory approval to expand indications to analyzers other than the cobas c 501 or to other age groups and/or clinical indications, the buildout of our commercialization team and our financial guidance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond BioPorto’s control. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described from time to time in BioPorto’s public announcements, its Interim Reports, and in its 2023 Annual Report under Risk Factors. BioPorto undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except as required by applicable law.

