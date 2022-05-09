BIOQUAL, Inc., Announces Creation of the Role of Chief Scientific Officer and Appointment of Hanne Andersen Elyard, PhD, As the Initial Chief Scientific Officer.

In her role as Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Elyard will oversee BIOQUAL’s in-vivo and in-vitro contract research and development effort. Dr. Elyard will join the company’s executive leadership team.

"The entire Bioqual team is excited and honored to have Hanne assume the role of Chief Scientific Officer on behalf of BIOQUAL and to continue driving and growing our infectious disease contract research program,” shared Mark Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer of BIOQUAL. "Working alongside Hanne for nearly seventeen years, I continue to be impressed by her expertise and client contract capabilities and am confident that through her leadership of our organization’s research efforts, we will continue to see growth of our contract research programs and offerings.”

Hanne Andersen Elyard received her PhD in microbiology from the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in 2000. She was a postdoctoral fellow in the AIDS Vaccine Program, SAIC-Frederick, Inc. from 2001 until 2005. In January 2006 she joined BIOQUAL as a staff scientist, was promoted to Research Director in 2010, and subsequently promoted to Vice President of Science in 2018. She has authored or co-authored more than 75 peer-reviewed publications.

"I am thrilled to continue building upon the research capabilities at BIOQUAL,” said Hanne. "This is an exciting time for science, as we expand our offerings in preclinical testing models and laboratory analysis. Additionally, we are excited to continue to help our clients advance their products into clinical trials.”

Forward Looking Information

Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and one should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend current government contracts; the Company’s ability to obtain new government or commercial contracts; continued demand for the use of animal models in scientific research; the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient numbers of animal models; the availability of adequate numbers of employees; the Company’s ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the contracts; the actual costs incurred in performing the Company’s contracts and its ability to manage its costs, including its capital expenditures; dependence on third parties; future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.

