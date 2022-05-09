BIOQUAL, Inc. CFO Announces Retirement and Appointment to BIOQUAL Board

BIOQUAL, Inc., today announced that Dave Newcomer will retire from his role as Chief Financial Officer effective June 3, 2022. Mr. Newcomer will remain in his current position until then to support with the transition of his responsibilities to his successor. Additionally, on April 26, 2022, to continue to take advantage of his extensive company knowledge, and to fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors, the Board unanimously voted to add Mr. Newcomer to the Board.

"Dave has been with Bioqual since 1989 and has been our CFO since 1994. He has earned the trust and confidence of our employees, customers, and our investors. We appreciate his wisdom, professionalism, and sense of humor -- we wish him well in his retirement and look forward to continuing our work with Dave through his membership on the board of Directors,” said Mark Lewis, President and CEO.

Upon his announcement, Mr. Newcomer stated, "I’ve been honored to serve as BIOQUAL’s CFO over the past 28 years. I’m proud of all our accomplishments over these years, including the quality of our financial reporting and our steady growth year after year.”

Mr. Newcomer’s position will be filled by Mr. Charles (Chris) C. Kirk, Jr., CPA. Mr. Kirk has over 25 years of experience in leadership roles in finance and accounting departments for both government contracting and services oriented companies as well as in the public accounting sector. Mr. Kirk has served as Director of Finance and Accounting for BIOQUAL over the past year.

