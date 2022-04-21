|
21.04.2022 20:33:00
BIOQUAL Presents Unaudited Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022
BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC-Pink:BIOQ):
|Nine Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|February 28,
|February 28,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|Revenue
|
$
|
47,806,600
|
$
|
41,070,486
|
$
|
17,132,276
|
$
|
12,584,303
|Income Before Income Tax
|
$
|
4,767,636
|
$
|
5,942,062
|
$
|
1,210,288
|
$
|
1,379,460
|Net Income
|
$
|
3,373,036
|
$
|
4,203,962
|
$
|
856,588
|
$
|
975,960
|Basic Earnings per Share
|of Common Stock
|
$
|
3.77
|
$
|
4.70
|
$
|
0.96
|
$
|
1.09
|Diluted Earnings per Share
|of Common Stock
|
$
|
3.77
|
$
|
4.70
|
$
|
0.96
|
$
|
1.09
|Weighted Average
|Number of Shares Outstanding
|For Basic Earnings Per Share
|
|
894,416
|
|
893,932
|
|
894,416
|
|
894,416
|Weighted Average
|Number of Shares Outstanding
|For Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
894,426
|
|
893,932
|
|
894,431
|
|
894,416
For more detail related to the fiscal year 2022 unaudited third quarter results, please visit our web site at www.bioqual.com.
Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and one should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend current government contracts; the Company’s ability to obtain new government or commercial contracts; continued demand for the use of animal models in scientific research; the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient numbers of animal models; the availability of adequate numbers of employees; the Company’s ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the contracts; the actual costs incurred in performing the Company’s contracts and its ability to manage its costs, including its capital expenditures; dependence on third parties; future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005973/en/
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.