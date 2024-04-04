|
Biora Therapeutics Gets Positive Interim Data From Clinical Trial Of BT-600 With NaviCap; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Biotech company, Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR), announced on Thursday that it has achieved positive interim results from the single-ascending dose clinical trial of BT-600.
The BT-600 is a drug-device combination consisting of an orally administered NaviCap device, for the treatment of patients with ulcerative colitis or UC.
UC is a chronic disease with symptoms such as abdominal pain, increased bowel movements, stool urgency, and rectal bleeding, eventually damaging the colon.
The interim results revealed that all pharmacokinetic endpoints, regarding comparison of 5 mg and 10 mg doses of tofacitinib, to placebo, were met in all study participants without any serious adverse events.
Following the announcement, Biora's stock is trading at $0.69, down 6.56 percent on the Nasdaq.
