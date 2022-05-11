Biosafety Tech Company R-Zero Names Tamara Adams as Senior VP of Worldwide Sales

As demand for healthier indoor spaces soars, global business leader to head international sales team and drive innovative customer-centered solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an increased focus on improving the health and safety of indoor spaces, industry-leading biosafety technology company R-Zero announced today that Tamara Adams has been named the senior vice president of worldwide sales.

Recognized for her innovation and delivery of high-value customer service, Adams brings a strong track record of building and leading global sales teams for companies like Oracle and, most recently, Honeywell, along with a deep background in built environments and healthcare.

"The need for healthier buildings has never been more urgent and apparent. As R-Zero continues to grow to meet demand, we're thrilled to have Tamara on board to help expand our reach and impact globally," said Grant Morgan, co-founder and CEO of R-Zero. "R-Zero is at the forefront of an entirely new era, helping organizations create and maintain safe, healthy, productive environments to provide people the safety and security they want and deserve. Tamara's leadership and expertise will help accelerate and strengthen R-Zero's position as global leaders in the healthy building space."

"The health and safety of our shared spaces are vital as we move forward as a society. And, I'm excited to join a company that's paving the way in providing solutions and focusing on helping even more organizations worldwide have healthier indoor environments," said Tamara Adams, senior vice president of worldwide sales for R-Zero. "This is a crucial moment in the history of how we make buildings healthier for the people who live and work in them, and I'm looking forward to bringing my background and experience to help drive R-Zero's mission and business forward."

Before Honeywell, where Adams served as the vice president of global sales, services and marketing, she led PerkinElmer's Global Sales and Service organization for the life science, food, and industrial verticals. Previously, during her time at Medidata, she led the global sales team for their SaaS platform. Tamara notably spent 17 years at Oracle, where she held multiple roles and ran a segment of their Global Account Programs for ERP and CRM, serving as the vice president of CRM SaaS for ten different verticals.

About R-Zero:

R-Zero is the first biosafety technology company dedicated to making our shared indoor spaces safer, healthier, and more productive. Backed by Mayo Clinic and the earliest investors in Google, Amazon, Tesla, and SpaceX, R-Zero is dedicated to developing the most effective and innovative disinfection technologies to reduce the spread of microorganisms in the built environment. Combining space utilization sensor technology, AI, ML, and IoT-connected hardware, R-Zero's intelligent biosafety platform enables organizations to create and maintain healthier indoor environments. Today, the company's sustainable, IoT-enabled disinfection technologies enable safer, healthier indoor spaces for hundreds of thousands of people across both public and private sector organizations without using chemicals. R-Zero's system of connected biosafety technologies provides greater visibility, automation, and even smarter risk reduction within the indoor spaces where people spend their time. R-Zero is backed by leading venture capital firms DBL Partners , World Innovation Lab , and SOSV / HAX ; Mayo Clinic ; and thought leaders from hospitality, sports, commercial real estate, impact, and other industries. For more information, visit www.rzero.com .

