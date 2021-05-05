BioScript Solutions® named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

MONCTON, NB, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - BioScript Solutions® is pleased to announce today that it has been recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. As one of the 2021 Best Managed Companies award winners, BioScript Solutions is placed among the country's leading Canadian owned and managed companies with innovative, world-class business practices.

Co-founded in 2001 by pharmacists David Ford and Andrew Steeves, BioScript Solutions specializes in helping people achieve the best possible health outcomes by providing access to specialty drug therapies and full-service patient support, pharmacy and nursing care. What began as one infusion clinic at a Riverview pharmacy in New Brunswick now comprises five business units employing more than 850 team members that operate coast-to-coast in Canada.

"On behalf of BioScript Solutions, Andrew and I are thrilled to receive this prestigious award and are so proud of our entire organization that has grown into a leading national player from its Atlantic Canadian roots," said David Ford, co-founder of BioScript Solutions. "Our commitment over the last 20-years has always been to provide patients with the best care throughout their treatment journey, and this award reflects the entire team's effort in delivering upon that commitment."

Recipients of the 2021 Best Managed Companies award demonstrate leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

Some of BioScript Solutions' achievements across these areas include: an inclusive development process that involves team members, partners, and patient feedback in the design; continual innovation by empowering team members to implement improvements that benefit patients; and developing a diverse and inclusive culture based on mutual success and shared accountability.

"The people we've assembled is, in fact, one of our proudest achievements," says Co-Founder Andrew Steeves. "The calibre of our team members is the secret to our success and their commitment to our patients is unparalleled."

"Being designated this year as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies reflects the joint commitment of our team and our partners to be at the forefront of innovative healthcare solutions for our patients," said Heather Tulk, Managing Director of BioScript Solutions. "Everyone across our divisions of BioScript Pharmacy, NavieGo Patient Support Programs, Coverdale Clinics, A&D Wholesale, and BioScript Logistics look forward to continuing to work together toward our vision of simplifying access to specialty care in Canada."

Canada's Best Managed Companies award program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About BioScript Solutions®

BioScript Solutions® is committed to helping people with chronic illnesses achieve the best possible health outcomes. With our total care approach, we simplify access to complex drug therapies and deliver full-service specialty care solutions at every stage of the patients' treatment journey. Through our logistics and distribution operations, specialty pharmacies, patient support programs and clinical services, BioScript Solutions ® has the capability to manage the needs of manufacturers, payors, prescribers, and health care practitioners across Canada ― today, and tomorrow. To learn more, please visit bioscript.ca.

SOURCE BioScript Solutions