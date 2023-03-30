BioSenic publishes new data on the mechanism of action of arsenic trioxide (ATO)

INSIDE INFORMATION





Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, March 30, 2023, 7am CET – BIOSENIC (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BIOS), the clinical stage company specializing in severe autoimmune/inflammatory diseases and cellular repair, today announces that data providing additional details about the mechanism of action of its lead API arsenic trioxide (ATO) to prevent autoimmune diseases has now been published in a peer-reviewed paper. The article entitled "Optimal combination of arsenic trioxide and copper ions to prevent autoimmunity in a murine HOCl-induced model of systemic sclerosis” also details an original ATO formula to maximize efficacy in fighting autoimmunity and reducing side effects. The peer-reviewed paper is published in Frontiers in Immunology. This new formulation data has been completed following pre-clinical activities and does not constitute data validated through clinical trial.

BioSenic has already demonstrated safety and efficacy of arsenic trioxide in clinical programs targeting Chronic Graft-versus-Host Disease (cGvHD), with a successful Phase 2 trial and a Phase 2a trial on systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). BioSenic considers that the clinical data it has generated during the last two decades will be adequate for its trial submissions of new indications in the field of autoimmunity and inflammatory diseases.

"BioSenic is making further significant progress in elucidating the fundamental mechanism of action of arsenic trioxide. Our company is in the process of further understanding the efficacy of arsenic trioxide in the treatment of various autoimmune diseases, where the pleiotropic effects of arsenic trioxide may contribute to significantly controlling and restoring a normal functioning immune system. This involves using ATO to manage the effects on the oxidative stress status of activated immune cells, on their ability to regulate the release of several pro-inflammatory cytokines or chemokines, or even on modulating the intensity of induction of inflammatory pathways, by directly interfering with regulatory proteins. This is done in order to get a better understanding on the way to positively interact with the pathophysiological, harmful mechanisms leading to chronic pathology in various autoimmune conditions. BioSenic has a number of forthcoming milestones across its clinical pipeline. This includes the launch of a Phase 3 trial in Chronic Graft-versus-Host Disease this year and a Phase 2b trial being prepared for systemic lupus erythematosus later on” said Francois Rieger, PhD, BioSenic's Chairman and CEO. "The publication of this new peer-reviewed paper details the mechanism of action of ATO combined with copper salts as well as an ideal formulation to maintain efficacy while reducing ATO side effects. This will be critical for further ATO clinical development, including a Phase 2b trial in systemic sclerosis, which is a rare chronic autoimmune disease with no significant therapeutic option. We look forward to a fast delivery of new clinical results on all these conditions for the market, our investors, and chronically ill patients.”

The new peer-reviewed article also demonstrates that the efficacy of ATO is partly related to the generation of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), with a marked activation of oxidative cell phenomena and the ensuing selective deletion of activated -pathogenic- immune cells and fibroblasts. They improved the basic API’s efficacy by combining ATO with copper (Cu2+), a divalent cation, which has Fenton-like properties, explaining its capacity to increase oxidative cell stress. BioSenic combines ATO with copper chloride since they both cooperate to trigger the production of ROS. As a result, 50 percent less ATO is needed in combination with copper to observe the same efficacy as ATO alone to treat experimental SSc in a pre-clinical model.

BioSenic’s CSO, Dr Carole Nicco, has had a decisive input in the understanding of the mechanism of action of arsenic trioxide, making a significant contribution to this paper and another published in Frontiers in Immunology in 2022 "A Fenton-like cation can improve arsenic trioxide treatment of sclerodermatous chronic Graft-versus-Host Disease in mice”. Biosenic ‘s work in this part of its pipeline is now oriented towards gaining further evidence for using the combination of ATO with copper salts to treat auto-immune diseases and other conditions. She also contributed to the first two papers along these lines, on cGvHD and SSc, as previously described by Kavian et al. (J Immunol 2012 May; Arthritis Rheum 2012 Oct).

