BioSenic reports half year 2023 results

REGULATED INFORMATION

The interim financial report is prepared in accordance with article 13 of the Royal Decree on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market and can be accessed on the website of Biosenic in the section ‘Financial reports’. BioSenic publishes its interim financial report in English. A French translation of the report will also be made available. In the event of differences between the English and the French version of the report, the original French version will prevail.

The BioSenic Phase 2 clinical study with arsenic trioxide in the first-line treatment of chronic Graft versus Host disease (cGvHD) has been completed and provided positive results. In 2024, the BioSenic Group expects to prioritize the use of the proceeds of anticipated future fundraising for the progression of the Phase 3 clinical trial in cGvHD.

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, 7 September 2023, 7am CEST – BioSenic (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BIOS), the

clinical-stage company specializing in serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and cell therapy, today publishes its business update for the first half, ended 30 June 2023, prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union, and the outlook for the remainder of the year.

"BioSenic has made the best of its efforts on restructuring and accomplishing important technical steps in implementing key features of its Arsenic salts (ATO) and its cell repair platforms after succeeding its reverse merger between Medsenic and Bone Therapeutics 10 months ago” said François Rieger, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioSenic "Successfully interpreting clinical and scientific complex data – and specifically those inherited from the former Bone Therapeutics – gives us now the essential basic elements to develop our activities on licensing opportunities and further Phase 2/3 clinical trials. Our immediate leading project is a Phase 3 confirmatory trial on the efficacy of an oral formulation of arsenic trioxide on chronic Graft-versus-Host Disease, an autoimmune rare condition following allogeneic hematopoietic cells used for treating several types of leukaemia. We now expect a productive end of 2023 for further developing the best values of BioSenic."

Operational and Corporate highlights

In January 2023, BioSenic strengthened its scientific team with the appointment of Dr. Carole Nicco, as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).

In January 2023, BioSenic appointed Yves Sagot as a member of the Board of Directors and Independent Director.

In March 2023, BioSenic re-evaluated the results of its Phase 3 trial of its enhanced viscosupplement JTA-004 targeting knee osteoarthritis (OA). The Company indeed announced that it has used the statistical analysis capabilities of Artialis to study the results of the Phase 3 JTA-004 trial in the subset of patients with the most painful and inflammatory form of knee osteoarthritis (OA). This allows BioSenic to distinguish a group of patients, representing about one third of the total patients, who show a pain-relieving effect of JTA-004 not only superior to placebo but also to the active comparator. This new post-hoc analysis changes the therapeutic profile of the molecule and potentially allows for the possibility of stratifying patients for a new, optimized Phase 3 clinical study.

In March 2023, BioSenic published new data on the mechanism of action of arsenic trioxide (ATO) to prevent autoimmune diseases has now been published in a peer-reviewed paper (Frontiers in Immunology). This new data shows that combination of ATO with copper salts can allow BioSenic to work towards reducing the dosage of ATO in future trials overall and maintain efficacy. This new formulation data has been completed following pre-clinical activities and does not constitute data validated through clinical trial.

In April 2023, BioSenic appointed Lieven Huysse, MD, as permanent Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

In April 2023, BioSenic received European patent from EPO, for further therapeutic development in cancer, infectious and immune diseases. The patent covers the therapeutic use of a new composite formulation of anti-inflammatory compounds with unique advantages. This new formulation lowers the dosage of arsenic trioxide by combining it with copper salts to maintain therapeutic efficacy, with the potential of administration through multiple routes, including intravenous, oral, and other novel routes of administration.

In May 2023, BioSenic identified key biomarkers for cGvHD and submitted patent to EPO. The technology covered by the patent applies to a method and kit for diagnosing and monitoring cGvHD in an individual who has undergone an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The patent describes biomarkers to be used to determine if the condition of a patient worsens or improves following standard or new treatments for cGvHD. This international patent could allow the development of an industrial biomarker analysis kit which could generate a turnover of 30 to 40 million euros globally.

In June 2023, BioSenic put Phase 2b ALLOB trial on hold. This decision follows negative results obtained for the primary endpoint in the exploratory Phase 2b trial (ALLOB 2b), which focused on safety and treatment timing efficacy.

In August 2023, BioSenic received a Chinese patent protecting the combined use of metal ions and arsenic salts. This patent (ZL202080040613.1) covers the use of its ATO platform in combination with metal ions like copper, which has the potential to improve the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Financial highlights

In February 2023, BioSenic received EUR 1 million from Pregene in accordance with terminated license agreement.

In June 2023, BioSenic has obtained an official appointment of Yves Brulard to reach a negotiated agreement with certain main creditors to preserve the value of BioSenic for the benefit of all stakeholders.

In June 2023, BioSenic entered into an agreement with the ABO Securities subsidiary, Global Tech Opportunities 15, to secure short term financing based on the existing convertible bond program. Subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement, BioSenic shall be entitled to draw down three tranches of each EUR 0.3 million in June, July, and August under the existing convertible bond program, for an aggregate principal amount of EUR 0.9 million.

In July 2023, BioSenic has achieved a standstill agreement from the main historical creditors for a period of 3 to 4 months. Given this agreement with the main creditors and the one obtained on 30 June 2023 with Global Tech Opportunities 15 to secure short-term financing based on the existing convertible bond program, BioSenic anticipates having sufficient cash to carry out its business objectives until October 2023.

During the first six months of 2023, total operating income amounted to EUR 0.37 million, a slight increase compared to the same period in 2022 (EUR 0.13 million).

Operating loss for the period amounted to EUR 3.90 million, compared to EUR 3.96 million in H1 2022.

BioSenic ended the first six months of 2023 with EUR 0.52 million in cash and cash equivalents. Net cash used for the period amounted to EUR 1.33 million, compared to EUR 0.39 million over the same period of 2022.

Outlook for the remainder of 2023 and 2024

In March 2023, BioSenic has obtained new statistical analysis results from the JTA-004 Phase 3 clinical trial data. BioSenic, which does not intend to allocate R&D resources to support the clinical development of JTA-004, is seeking to collaborate with existing and potential partners to explore options for the future development of JTA-004 based on this new post-hoc analysis. Following disappointing Phase 3 clinical results, Biosenic terminated the agreement with the Walloon Region and Mr Bastianelli in 2022. The agreement with the Walloon Region has since been resumed, but there is still no agreement with Mr Enrico Bastianelli, which could give rise to co-ownership problems.

The Medsenic Phase 2 clinical study with arsenic trioxide in the first-line treatment of cGvHD has been completed and provided positive results. A Phase 3 study with oral arsenic trioxide in the first-line treatment of cGvHD, for which Medsenic received positive pre-IND response from the FDA, is currently anticipated to start in 2024. A Phase 2a clinical trial for systemic lupus erythematosus ("SLE") had previously established safety for the patient and efficacy on the course of the autoimmune disease. Positive preclinical work gives good grounds for a Phase 2 clinical trial on systemic sclerosis ("SSc"). Phase 2b clinical trials for SLE and SSc are in the planning stage with the protocols for both studies being ready.

BioSenic is currently preparing a fundraising to be organized in Q3/Q4 2023. BioSenic Group expects for 2024 to use the proceeds of anticipated future fundraisings in priority for progressing the Phase 3 clinical trial in cGvHD. As a result, it will only be possible to start the SLE and SSc Phase 2b clinical trials if the BioSenic Group succeeds in concluding a strong partnership with a biopharmaceutical company or if it manages to successfully out-license some of its technology. The start of SLE and SSc Phase 2 clinical trials is therefore not envisioned before 2024.



Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of euros) For the six-months period ended 30/06/2023 30/06/2022 Revenues 0 0 Other operating income 365 125 Total revenues and operating income 365 125 Research and development expenses (2,452) (267) General and administrative expenses (1,813) (336) Other operating expenses (1) 0 Operating profit/(loss) (3,900) (478) Financial Income 35 0 Interest income 30 0 Impairment expenses (16,094) 0 Financial expenses (1,136) (49) Exchange gains/(losses) 1 0 Result Profit/(loss) before taxes (21,063) (527) Income taxes (24) - Result Profit/(loss) for the Period (21,087) (527) Thereof attributable to: Owners of the Company (20,843) (527) Non-controlling interests (244) 0 Other comprehensive income 0 0 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) OF THE PERIOD (21,087) (527) Thereof attributable to: Owners of the Company (20,843) (527) Non-controlling interests (244) 0 Basic and diluted loss per share (in euros) (0,17) (7,49)





Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position



Consolidated Assets IFRS per:

(in thousands of euros) 30/06/2023 31/12/2022 Non-current assets

Goodwill 7,848

0 24,698

1,802 Intangible assets 2,995 17,293 Property, plant and equipment 786 1,419 Finance lease receivable 469 0 Investments in associates 12 12 Other non-current assets 135 136 R&D Tax Credits 3,452 4,036 Current assets 2,544 4,626 Trade and other receivables 1,676 2,490 Other current assets 214 290 Finance lease receivable 135 0 Cash and cash equivalents 519 1,846 TOTAL ASSETS 10,392 29,324





Consolidated Equity & Liabilities IFRS per:

(in thousands of euros) 30/06/2023 31/12/2022 Equity attributable to owners of the parent (16,882) 3,526 Share capital 5,224 4,774 Share premium 4,594 4,517 Accumulated losses and other reserves (26,652) (5,723) Other reserves (48) (42) Equity attributable to owners of the parent Non-controlling interests (646) (402) Total Equity (17,528) 3,124 Non-current liabilities 15,764 15,847 Interest bearing borrowings 15,696 15,779 Other non-current liabilities 68 68 Current liabilities 12,156 10,353 Interest bearing borrowings 9,339 8,013 Trade and other payables 2,728 2,236 Other current liabilities 89 104 Total liabilities 27,920 26,200 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 10,392 29,324





Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands of euros) For the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 2022 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit/(loss) (3,900) (478) Adjustments for: Depreciation and Amortisation 101 5 Grants income related to tax credit (115) 0 Grants income related to withholding tax (47) Other (68) 0 Movements in working capital: (Increase)/Decrease in Trade and other receivables (excluding government grants) (34) 14 Increase/(Decrease) in Trade and other Payables 492 22 Cash used by operations (3,570) (438) Cash received from license agreement 940 0 Cash received from grants related to tax credit 700 187 Net cash used in operating activities (1,930) (251) CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Disposal of intangible assets 17 0 Disposal of property, plant and equipment 3 0 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (12) 0 Purchases of intangible assets (1) 0 Net cash generated from investing activities 7 0 CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of borrowings (150) (45) Proceeds from convertible borrowings 550 0 Repayment of lease liabilities (84) (2) Repayment of other financial liabilities (75) (75) Interests paid (13) (16) Transaction costs (81) Proceeds from issue of equity instruments 450 0 Net cash generated from financing activities 596 (137) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,327) (388) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of the period 1,846 759 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of the period 519 371





Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Attributable to owners of the parent







Non-controlling interests TOTAL EQUITY (in thousands of euros) Share capital Share premium Accumulated Losses & other reserves Other elements of comprehensive income BALANCE AT 1 JANUARY 2022 664 3,969 (7,298)



(5)



0 (2,670) Total comprehensive income of the period 0 0 (527)



0



0 (527) Issue of share capital 74 3,837 0 0 0 3,911 BALANCE AT 30 JUNE 2022 738 7,806 (7,825)



(5)



0 714 BALANCE AT 1 JANUARY 2023 4,774 4,517 (5,723)



(42)



(402) 3,124 Total comprehensive income of the period 0 0 (20,843)



0



(244) (21,087) Issue of share capital 450 158 0 0 0 609 Transaction costs for equity issue 0 (81) 0 0 0 (81) Other 0 0 (85) (6) 0 (91) BALANCE AT 30 JUNE 2023 5,224 4,594 (26,652)



(48)



(646) (17,528)





