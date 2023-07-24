Biosense Webster Launches the OPTRELL™ Mapping Catheter with TRUEref™ Technology for Mapping of Complex Cardiac Arrhythmias

Industry's highest density fixed array mapping catheter, covering the largest area in a fixed matrix format, can help physicians effectively map in a shorter procedure time

IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosense Webster, Inc., a global leader in cardiac arrhythmia treatment and part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech,i today announced the U.S. launch of the OPTRELL™ Mapping Catheter with TRUEref™ Technology powered by the CARTO® 3 System. The OPTRELL™ Mapping Catheter is a high-density diagnostic catheter, with small electrodes arranged in a fixed array formation to provide high-definition electrophysiological mapping of complex cardiac arrhythmia cases like persistent atrial fibrillation (AFib), redo AFib ablation, atrial tachycardia, and ventricular tachycardia.

Cardiac arrhythmias are a growing epidemic. AFib is the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia and impacts nearly 40 million people worldwide, with up to 6 million of these individuals living in the U.S.1,2 AFib is a progressive disease, and if left untreated can get worse over time or lead to other serious complications like heart disease or stroke.3,4 Catheter ablation is a safe and effective procedure to restore the heart's incorrect electrical signals, which causes an abnormal heart rhythm.5

This new catheter includes 48 electrodes symmetrically distributed across and along six splines and combines with the CARTO® 3 System to deliver intelligent insights and high-resolution directional mapping.6 Additionally, the OPTRELL™ Mapping Catheter has tight electrode spacing and small electrodes, which produce higher signal resolution, resulting in enhanced maps of the heart.7,8 With these high-definition maps, clinicians have a better understanding of where the arrhythmia is occurring and can develop a more effective ablation strategy.

"The OPTRELL™ Mapping Catheter has a fixed electrode array structure that provides greater diagnostic insight, which allows physicians to quickly and effectively identify ablation targets," said Pasquale Santangeli, M.D., Ph.D., Cardiovascular Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Main Campus.ii "This catheter and the Local Conduction Vectors give me the confidence to quickly and effectively detect ablation lesion gaps and the arrhythmia substrate, even in the most complex cases, including persistent AFib, redo AFib ablation, atrial tachycardia, and ventricular tachycardia."

The OPTRELL™ Mapping Catheter is powered by the CARTO® 3 System, which offers Local Conduction Vectors that display the real-time direction and speed of the electrical impulses traveling through the heart.9 With these Local Conduction Vectors, clinicians gain enhanced understanding of complex circuits and mechanisms and can confidently detect gaps in ablation lesions.7 Together, these technologies can help clinicians quickly identify areas that need ablation and apply more effective therapy in a shorter time.

"The OPTRELL™ Mapping Catheter rounds out the Biosense Webster diagnostic mapping portfolio, providing physicians with a comprehensive set of tools, integrated with our CARTO® 3 mapping system, to diagnose and treat arrhythmias," said Jasmina Brooks, President, Biosense Webster, Inc. "This is the latest example of the continued commitment of Biosense Webster to providing clinicians with innovative tools to improve efficiency and effectiveness of procedures and quality of care for patients."

The OPTRELL™ Mapping Catheter with TRUEref™ Technology received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance in 2022 and is now available in the U.S.

The OPTRELL™ Mapping Catheter with TRUEref™ Technology will be commercially available in Japan later this year.

About Biosense Webster

Biosense Webster, Inc. is the global market leader in the science and technology behind the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, the specialized medical-technology company is headquartered in Irvine, California, and works across the world to advance the tools and solutions that help electrophysiologists identify, treat, and deliver care. Learn more at www.biosensewebster.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Johnson & Johnson MedTechi

At Johnson & Johnson MedTech,i we unleash diverse healthcare expertise, purposeful technology, and a passion for people to transform the future of medical intervention and empower everyone to live their best life possible. For more than a century, we have driven breakthrough scientific innovation to address unmet needs and reimagine health. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision, and interventional solutions, we continue to help save lives and create a future where healthcare solutions are smarter, less invasive, and more personalized. For more information, visit https://www.jnjmedtech.com.

