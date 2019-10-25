Biosynthetic® Technologies Commercializes Its First in Class High-Performing Biobased Synthetic Motor Oil Using High-Oleic Soybean Oil from Soybeans Grown by U.S. Farmers.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosynthetic® Technologies today announced the commercial availability of a high-performing biobased synthetic motor oil using high-oleic soybean oil from soybeans grown by U.S. farmers. The Department of Defense and Washington, D.C. area fleet demonstrations found the product meets or exceeds their performance requirements. Biosynthetic® Technologies' motor oil is also recognized as a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product meeting the federally mandated purchasing initiative known as the "BioPreferred Program."

As of today Biosynthetic® fully synthetic motor oil, 5W20 and 5W30 is available for purchase on www.biosynthetic.com and www.amazon.com.

The United Soybean Board (USB) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have supported the soy-based, drop-in, synthetic alternative to petroleum-based motor oil. The biobased alternative is well suited for high-temperature automotive and industrial applications. USB introduced the product to multiple Washington, D.C. region fleets, including DC Water that field tested the motor oil. DC Water concluded the test to be successful with the biobased motor oil, demonstrating strong performance, improved fuel efficiency, and cleaner engines when compared to the petroleum-based oil they had previously used. The Smithsonian Institution, Arlington County, Va., and Prince George's County, Md. also reported success with the biobased motor oil after participating in a trial.

"At DC Water, we are always looking for innovative options that can help improve the sustainability of our fleet without sacrificing performance or increasing costs," said Tim Fitzgerald, director of fleet management for DC Water. "This biobased motor oil exceeded our expectations in terms of performance and engine cleanliness. The oil samples have shown increased longevity and stability over time, while the equipment appears to be cleaner, which is a definite plus for us. The oil is less harmful to the environment and I see real potential for greater use of this biobased alternative in the future."

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Aviation in coordination with the Air Force and the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment conducted an 18-month limited field demonstration project to evaluate synthetic biobased motor oil in non-tactical Department of Defense and federal agency vehicles with gasoline-powered engines. The effort included analysis of oil samples. It concluded: "The demonstrated biobased full synthetic motor oils were found to meet or exceed the DoD and federal agencies performance requirements."

Participants In the demonstration Included:

Air Force Bases: Fairchild; Luke; Malstrom, and Seymour Johnson

Fairchild; Luke; Malstrom, and Army: Fort Irwin

Fort Irwin Navy: Naval Air Station Lemoore

Department of Homeland Security: Federal Law Enforcement Training Center

Naval Air Station Lemoore Federal Law Enforcement Training Center National Aeronautics and Space Administration: Kennedy Space Center; Langley Research Center; Armstrong Flight Research Center, and White Sands Test Facility

Kennedy Space Center; Langley Research Center; Armstrong Flight Research Center, and White Sands Test Facility United States Postal Service

The USAF 441st Vehicle Support Chain Operations Squadron provided access to Air Force Vehicles in various climates.

"Through the soybean checkoff, U.S. soybean growers have supported the innovation of both high-oleic soybeans as well as this motor oil made with them," said USB Director Greg Fujan, a soybean grower from Weston, Neb. "USB investments contributed to these results that increase demand for U.S. soybeans while offering a new high-performing American-made motor oil for millions of vehicles."

"We are extremely proud to launch our new line of high-performance motor oils manufactured with high-oleic soybean oil from soybeans grown by U.S. farmers. Our motor oils are certified by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and not only do they reduce sludge and varnish, they improve fuel economy and provide environmental benefits for renewability and biodegradability as well," says Mark Miller, CEO at Biosynthetic® Technologies. "Our revolutionary new class of biodegradable synthetic base oils have enabled us to commercialize an automotive engine oil that is sustainable while delivering the highest levels of performance, giving creed to our vision of DELIVERING INNOVATIONS FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE!"

About Biosynthetic® Technologies:

Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in lubricant, automotive, marine, pharma and personal care applications and can be used as the primary base oil of a formulation, a component of a base oil co-blend, or even as an additive. In addition to their high-performance properties, these renewable oils are biodegradable and nontoxic. Biosynthetic® Technologies strives to make their mark on the world by delivering innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic®Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About USB:

Because of the potential for biobased products to create new markets for soybeans, U.S. soybean farmers have invested millions of dollars to research, test and promote biobased products. Much of this work was done through the United Soybean Board, which is composed of 73 U.S. soybean farmers appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to invest soybean checkoff funds. As stipulated in the Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act, USDA's Agricultural Marketing Services has oversight responsibilities for the soybean checkoff.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biosynthetic-technologies-commercializes-its-first-in-class-high-performing-biobased-synthetic-motor-oil-using-high-oleic-soybean-oil-from-soybeans-grown-by-us-farmers-300945275.html

SOURCE Biosynthetic Technologies