BIOSYNTHETIC® TECHNOLOGIES IS ATTENDING THE 78th ANNUAL SOCIETY OF TRIBOLOGIST AND LUBRICATION ENGINEERS (STLE) MEETING AND EXHIBITION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MAY 15-19, 2022 - BOOTH 621!

Biosynthetic® Technologies, LLC today announced that will attend the upcoming STLE Annual Meeting and Exhibition. Biosynthetic Technologies will not only exhibit at the convention, but they will also host 2 Commercial Marketing Forum sessions and 5 Technical Session at the upcoming STLE Annual Meeting and Exhibition in Orlando, FL:

Sustainable Metalworking Fluid Additives by Jeffrey Mackey

by Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 10:30 – 11:00 am

at 10:30 – Importance of Sustainability and Carbon Negative Footprint in the Lubricants Industry by Julie Austin

by Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 11:00 – 11:30 am

at 11:00 – Sulfur Based Estolides for the Development of Anti-Wear Additives for Finished Lubricants by Dr. Marlon Lutz

by Dr. Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 4:00 – 4:30 pm

at 4:00 – Optimizing Pour Point and Oxidation Stability in Estolides by Dr. Matthew Kriech

by Dr. Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 4:30 – 5:00 pm

at 4:30 – Blending with Sustainable Base Oils and Other Oils to Achieve Biodegradable Finished Lubricants – A Little Bit Goes a Long Way ! by Mike Woodfall

by Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 8:00 – 8:30 am

at 8:00 – HX-1-Approved Biobased Hydraulic Fluids by Mike Woodfall

by Thursday, May 19th, 2022 at 9:00 – 9:30 am

at 9:00 – Innovations and Regulations For Biobased and Sustainable Lubricants and Additives by Dr. Matthew Kriech

by Dr. Thursday, May 19th, 2022 at 10:30 – 11:00 am

at 10:30 – CMF: Biosynthetic Technologies: Biocea(TM) – Sustainable, Safe and Performance-driven Metalworking Fluid Additives for Real World Formulations by Jeffrey Mackey

by Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 at 9:00 – 9:30 am

at 9:00 – CMF: Biosynthetic Technologies: Estolides - High Performance Sustainable Base Oils for Lubricant and Metalworking Formulations by Dr. Matthew Kriech

by Dr. Monday, May 16th, 2022 at 9:00 – 9:30 am

Biosynthetic Technologies has developed a new class of high-performance bio-based oil, called Estolides. These molecules are biodegradable, non-bioaccumulative, and non-toxic with a high bio-content. The patented Estolides are use as a sustainable alternative to petroleum in lubricants, metalworking fluids, greases, and many other applications. This year, a key area of focus for Biosynthetic Technologies will be the recently developed and API approved GF-6 formulation for sustainable passenger car motor oil (PCMO) using HOSO (high oleic soybean oil). This revolutionary formulation is now available to lubricant manufacturers worldwide in an effort to aid in the creation of a sustainable future.

"We are excited to have such a tremendous presence at the 78th STLE Annual Meeting & Exhibition," said Mark Miller, CEO of Biosynthetic Technologies. "This is a key convention for Biosynthetic Technologies as it allows us to showcase our latest research findings on our Estolide technology and meet with our strategic partners in the industry. In addition is allows us to share some great news on our latest GF-6 PCMO developments."

Biosynthetic Technologies is proud to support the Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers. Their Estolide technologies allows STLE members use their sustainable lubricant base oils and additive to delivers innovative solutions for a sustainable future. With many manufacturers looking for more sustainable ingredients that can meet the requirements of new the corporate initiatives of carbon neutrality and improved ES&G KPIs; Estolide technology fits the bill! Biosynthetic Technologies' estolides come with a negative carbon footprint, allowing you to blend them with all types of base oils and additives to create a carbon neutral lubricant offering. So if you are looking for a way to turn your product offering into a more environmentally friendly offering, Biosynthetic Technologies can certainly help with that.

About Biosynthetic® Technologies LLC:

Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in lubricant, automotive, marine, pharma and personal care applications and can be used as the primary base oil of a formulation, a component of a base oil co-blend, or even as an additive. In addition to their high-performance properties, these renewable oils are biodegradable and nontoxic. Biosynthetic Technologies strives to make their mark on the world by delivering innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic™ Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

