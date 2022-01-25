Next generation of Evoca products provides commercial potential at 2026 horizon

Biotalys Achieves Breakthrough in Protein Expression Increasing Commercial Potential for its first BioFungicide Evoca

Ghent, BELGIUM – 25 January 2022, 07:00 CET – Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, today announced it has achieved a breakthrough in protein expression of the bioactive ingredient of its first biocontrol product Evoca™*. The breakthrough announced today has the potential to transform Evoca from a market calibration tool into a product providing commercial value at competitive efficacy and cost to growers at the horizon of 2026, pending field trial studies, registration and upscaling. The company is evaluating the impact on its current activities and will communicate implications in due course.

Significant increase in production level of bioactive ingredient for Evoca

Biotalys’ first protein-based biocontrol Evoca aims at helping growers to protect crops such as strawberries, grapes and other high value fruits and vegetables against Botrytis and Powdery Mildew in integrated pest management programs. Based on existing production costs, this biofungicide has been developed as a market calibration product, pending registration approval first in the United States by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which is expected in the second half of 2022. Market calibration within high value crops in the U.S. market is the purpose of an agreement that Biotalys recently entered into with Biobest.

Building on Biotalys’ AGROBODY Foundry™ technology platform, the company’s strain engineering and manufacturing teams have now used its state-of-the-art protein expression toolbox to achieve more than 500% increase in production, representing an unprecedented achievement for the active protein of Evoca in the yeast Pichia pastoris. The company continues to work with leading industry players in the synthetic biology field to further develop enhanced production methods exploring a broad variety of fermentation hosts. Biotalys intends to leverage this significant improvement and the method of producing AGROBODY™ bioactives to expand its intellectual property portfolio.

"Biotalys is excited about this result and very proud of the team innovation effort and creativity to boost expression levels through the application of different components of Biotalys’ biotech toolbox,” commented Luc Maertens, COO of Biotalys. "While continuing to optimise internally the protein expression, we are currently in parallel validating this result at scale with our manufacturing partners and believe a next generation of Evoca, based on the same AGROBODY bioactive, with substantially higher production efficiencies, now has the potential to create a product at commercial value at competitive efficacy and cost for growers.”

* Evoca™: Pending Registration. This product is not currently registered for sale or use in the United States, the European Union, or elsewhere and is not being offered for sale.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

