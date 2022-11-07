Biotalys announces participation at investor and industry events for the remainder of 2022

Ghent, Belgium, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, today announces the upcoming participation of the company in a variety of European investor and business events. Biotalys welcomes the opportunity to engage with institutional and retail investors during these events to share the company’s exciting development since its IPO mid last year.

North Carolina agriculture investor conference

November 9, 2022

Research Triangle Park, NC USA

Presentation by Patrice Sellès, CEO of Biotalys

Crop Science Forum & Awards 20222

November 10, 2022

Virtual

Biotalys and its manufacturing partner Olon are finalist in the Award for Best Industry Collaboration

Kepler Cheuvreux Global AgriFood Forum 2022

November 14, 2022

Virtual

Presentation by Biotalys’ management and 1-2-1 meetings with investors

German Equity Forum

November 28-30, 2022

Frankfurt, Germany

Presentation by company management and 1-2-1 meetings with investors

Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovations Forum

December 1, 2022

Virtual

Presentation by company management and 1-2-1 meetings with investors

Biotalys Shareholders Club

December 8, 2022

Ghent, Belgium

Site visit at Biotalys headquarters for retail investors

Biocontrol & Biomes

December 13-14, 2022

Madrid, Spain (hybrid event)

Presentation by Luc Maertens, COO of Biotalys

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com .

