07.11.2022 07:00:00
Biotalys announces participation at investor and industry events for the remainder of 2022
Ghent, Belgium, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, today announces the upcoming participation of the company in a variety of European investor and business events. Biotalys welcomes the opportunity to engage with institutional and retail investors during these events to share the company’s exciting development since its IPO mid last year.
North Carolina agriculture investor conference
November 9, 2022
Research Triangle Park, NC USA
Presentation by Patrice Sellès, CEO of Biotalys
Crop Science Forum & Awards 20222
November 10, 2022
Virtual
Biotalys and its manufacturing partner Olon are finalist in the Award for Best Industry Collaboration
Kepler Cheuvreux Global AgriFood Forum 2022
November 14, 2022
Virtual
Presentation by Biotalys’ management and 1-2-1 meetings with investors
German Equity Forum
November 28-30, 2022
Frankfurt, Germany
Presentation by company management and 1-2-1 meetings with investors
Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovations Forum
December 1, 2022
Virtual
Presentation by company management and 1-2-1 meetings with investors
Biotalys Shareholders Club
December 8, 2022
Ghent, Belgium
Site visit at Biotalys headquarters for retail investors
Biocontrol & Biomes
December 13-14, 2022
Madrid, Spain (hybrid event)
Presentation by Luc Maertens, COO of Biotalys
About Biotalys
Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.
For further information, please contact
Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication
T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00
E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com
Important Notice
This announcement contains statements which are "forward-looking statements" or could be considered as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words ‘aim’, 'believe', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'continue', 'ongoing', 'possible', 'predict', 'plans', 'target', 'seek', 'would' or 'should', and contain statements made by the company regarding the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are warned that none of these forward-looking statements offers any guarantee of future performance. The Biotalys actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Biotalys makes no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, unless required to do so by law.
