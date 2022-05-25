Biotalys’ First Biocontrol Evoca Wins World BioProtection Award 2022 for Best Biofungicide Product

Ghent, Belgium, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release





Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, today announced that its biocontrol Evoca™* won the World BioProtection Award 2022 for Best Biofungicide Product. The award was granted at the World BioProtection Summit taking place in Birmingham (UK) this week, based on the innovative character, scientific value and market potential of the product.

Evoca is the first protein-based biofungicide developed on Biotalys’ AGROBODY Foundry™ platform. It helps control fungal diseases such as Botrytis and powdery mildew in fruits and vegetables. Once approved by regulatory authorities, Evoca will provide growers with a new rotation partner in integrated pest management (IPM) programs, reducing the dependency on chemical pesticides while protecting yields.

Patrice Sellès, CEO of Biotalys said: "We are honored to receive this global award for Evoca, the first biocontrol product developed on our unique technology platform. Demonstrating the strength of our technology and approach, this award recognizes the hard work of our colleagues and the scientific excellence of our teams to develop a new and effective tool for growers to protect their crops from fungal diseases." "This is a great encouragement for all stakeholders connected to our company as we prepare the market introduction of the product in select markets in the U.S. following regulatory approval expected later this year,” commented Patrick McDonnell, Chief Business Officer at Biotalys.

Biotalys recently published the key findings of its latest trials with Evoca, showing that the product consistently outperformed a leading chemical fungicide when applied at the flowering stage in a Botrytis control program in grapes. Validating the strength and efficacy of the product, the company’s global field trial program with Evoca now encompasses more than 600 independent and company-driven field and greenhouse trials across multiple seasons, regions, climates, soil types, production types, pathogen pressure and crops.

Earlier in May 2022, Evoca’s active ingredient received an entirely new resistance class by the FRAC – the Fungicide Resistance Action Committee. The new classification granted by this highly reputed international panel of renown technical experts, demonstrates to growers that the product will be a new tool that complements existing biological and conventional crop protection solutions to fight the fungal diseases Botrytis and powdery mildew. Evoca is on track to obtain approval by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) later this year, while EU regulatory approval is expected by the end of 2024. This will pave the way for Biotalys’ pipeline of product candidates, which includes biofungicides, biobactericides and bio-insecticides.

The World BioProtection Awards are granted by the World BioProtection Forum (WBF), a non-profit organisation that encourages collaboration between the biocontrol industry and academia in the AgriTech sector. The award ceremony this year took place in Birmingham (UK), where sector leaders and academics shed their light on the importance of biological crop protection. The ceremony was attended by Frédéric Grimault, Head of Business Development and Marketing EMEA & APAC for Biotalys, who received the award at the event on behalf of the company. The award was jointly granted to both Evoca and another biofungicide. More information can be found at https://www.worldbioprotectionforum.com/awbsa2022/.

Photo: Frédéric Grimault, Head Business Development and Marketing EMEA & APAC for Biotalys (center)

* Evoca™: Pending Registration. This product is not currently registered for sale or use in the United States, the European Union, or elsewhere and is not being offered for sale.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

