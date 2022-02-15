Biotalys Notice of Full Year 2021 Results and Business Highlights

Results Webcast and Conference Call to take place on Friday, 11 March 2022 at 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 EST

Ghent, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2022

Ghent, BELGIUM – 15 February 2022, 18:00 CET – Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, announces today that it will publish its consolidated results and business highlights for the full year ending December 31, 2021 on Friday, 11 March 2022 at 07:00 CET.



Webcast and Conference Call

In addition to the publication of its results, Patrice Sellès, Chief Executive Officer, and Wim Ottevaere, Chief Financial Officer, will host a webcast and conference call followed by a Q&A session, conducted in English. The webcast will be held on Friday, 11 March 2022 at 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 EST and can be accessed via the following link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vxozutog.

A recording of the webcast will be available after the event on the Biotalys' investor website: https://www.biotalys.com/investors/financial-information.

Dial-in details conference call:

Belgium: 027933847

France: 0170700781

Germany: 06922222625

Netherlands: 0207956614

Switzerland: 0445807145

UK/International: +44 (0) 2071 928338

United States: +1 646 741 3167

Passcode: 5116258

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

