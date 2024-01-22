|
22.01.2024 18:00:00
Biotalys Notice of Full Year 2023 Results and Business Highlights
Results Webcast and Conference Call to take place on Thursday, 22 February 2024 at 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 AM ET
Ghent, BELGIUM, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop protection, today announces that it will publish its consolidated results and business highlights for the full year ending 31 December 2023 on Thursday, 22 February 2024 at 07:00 CET.
Webcast and Conference Call
In addition to the publication of its results, management will host a webcast and conference call followed by a Q&A session, conducted in English. The webcast will be held on Thursday, 22 February 2024 at 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 AM ET and can be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uwteb7ve/.
To ask live questions to the management, please register for the conference call via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe76a08c1a0544f40a864e04bbf066d2d.
A recording of the webcast will be available after the event on the Biotalys investor website: https://www.biotalys.com/investors/financial-information.
- ENDS -
For further information, please contact:
Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00
E: IR@biotalys.com
About Biotalys
Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for the protection of crops and food and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has been listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.
Attachments
- Biotalys mededeling van FY 2023 resultaten en bedrijfshoogtepunten
- Biotalys Notice of FY 2023 Results and Business Highlights_ENG
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biotalys NVmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Biotalys NVmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Biotalys NV
|4,48
|0,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison kommt in Schwung: ATX und DAX höher erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen uneins
Zur Wochenmitte werden der heimische und der deutsche Markt auf grünem Terrain erwartet. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien sind am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen schlossen am Dienstag uneinheitlich.