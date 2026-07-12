Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie

Biotech Holdings LtdShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018

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12.07.2026 21:30:01

Biotech ETFs: How Do FBT and IBB Match Up on Cost, Structure, and Performance?

Comparing First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEMKT:FBT) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) reveals a choice between FBT's highly concentrated portfolio and IBB's broader, market-cap-weighted industry exposure.Both funds target the volatile U.S. biotechnology sector, yet they differ significantly in construction and underlying philosophy. While the iShares fund tracks a wide basket of established and emerging firms, the First Trust fund focuses on a tight group of 30 stocks. This structural difference means investors must choose between broad industry representation and a more concentrated strategy that may deviate significantly from the broader sector's performance. The iShares fund is significantly larger with $9.6 billion in assets under management (AUM), while the First Trust fund manages $2.9 billion in AUM, offering different levels of liquidity for active traders.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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