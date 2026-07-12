Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
12.07.2026 21:30:01
Biotech ETFs: How Do FBT and IBB Match Up on Cost, Structure, and Performance?
Comparing First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEMKT:FBT) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) reveals a choice between FBT's highly concentrated portfolio and IBB's broader, market-cap-weighted industry exposure.Both funds target the volatile U.S. biotechnology sector, yet they differ significantly in construction and underlying philosophy. While the iShares fund tracks a wide basket of established and emerging firms, the First Trust fund focuses on a tight group of 30 stocks. This structural difference means investors must choose between broad industry representation and a more concentrated strategy that may deviate significantly from the broader sector's performance. The iShares fund is significantly larger with $9.6 billion in assets under management (AUM), while the First Trust fund manages $2.9 billion in AUM, offering different levels of liquidity for active traders.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!