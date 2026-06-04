Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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04.06.2026 17:16:36
Biotech ETFs: Which ETF Offers Lower Fees? IBBQ or XPH?
Investors choosing between Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) and State Street SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:XPH) could weigh the lower costs and broader diversification of IBBQ against the established size and pharmaceutical focus of XPH.Both funds offer targeted exposure to the healthcare sector, with a focus on research-intensive fields such as biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. While IBBQ tracks the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, XPH provides modified equal-weighted exposure to the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. This comparison evaluates how these two different indexing strategies impact costs, diversification, and long-term performance.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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