Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
17.02.2026 18:47:22
Biotech Exit: $26 Million Arcellx Sale Follows Tepid Stock Performance and Kelonia Competition
On February 13, 2026, First Turn Management, LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX), selling all 313,733 shares in an estimated $25.76 million transaction.According to a recent SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, First Turn Management reported selling its entire stake of 313,733 shares in Arcellx. The fund’s quarter-end position in Arcellx declined by $25.76 million, a change that reflects both the sale and movement in the underlying share price.Arcellx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for cancer treatment. With a diversified pipeline targeting both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, it leverages proprietary technology platforms to address significant unmet medical needs. Its strategy emphasizes innovation in cell therapy design to advance its product candidates through clinical development.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
