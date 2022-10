Biotech Firms Bio-Rad and Qiagen Discuss Major Merger

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The California-based Bio-Rad Laboratories and the Netherlands-based Qiagen are deep in talks over a tie-up potentially worth more than $10 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Monday. While a merger may not be finalized for at least a few weeks, sources tell WSJ, the trans-Atlantic partnership would mark yet another major deal in just about the only sector where M&A hasn't completely fizzled out this year.