Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
22.02.2026 19:03:29
Biotech-Focused Fund Adds $12 Million to Immunome Bet as Stock Surges 120%
On February 17, 2026, Redmile Group disclosed a buy of 695,000 shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM), an estimated $12.20 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Redmile Group increased its position in Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) by 695,000 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price, was approximately $12.20 million. The total position value at quarter-end grew by $64.01 million, a figure that includes both the new shares and changes in Immunome’s stock price.Immunome is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapies for oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s competitive advantage lies in its differentiated pipeline and expertise in antibody engineering for complex disease targets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!