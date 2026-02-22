Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
22.02.2026 18:37:02
Biotech Fund Doubles Down With $49 Million Scholar Rock Buy as Shares Climb 26%
Redmile Group disclosed a buy of 1,316,390 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated transaction value at $49.37 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Redmile Group, LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation by 1,316,390 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated trade size was $49.37 million based on the average share price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $84.58 million, which reflects both the additional shares acquired and the impact of market price movements.Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapies that modulate protein growth factor signaling. The company leverages a proprietary platform to address unmet medical needs in neuromuscular, oncological, and fibrotic indications. Strategic collaborations and a focused pipeline position Scholar Rock to capitalize on innovative science in high-impact therapeutic areas.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!