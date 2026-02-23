Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
23.02.2026 16:09:48
Biotech Fund Dumps 1.85 Million Centessa Shares as Stock Jumps Over 50%
Commodore Capital reduced its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) by 1,850,000 shares in the fourth quarter, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing. The estimated transaction value, based on quarterly average pricing, was approximately $46.86 million.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Commodore Capital sold 1,850,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter, was $46.86 million. The fund’s quarter-end position value in Centessa declined by $44.10 million, a change that captures both sale activity and price movement.Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in the United Kingdom, with a focus on advancing a diverse pipeline of innovative medicines targeting rare and serious diseases. The company leverages a portfolio approach, developing multiple assets across different therapeutic areas to diversify risk and maximize clinical impact. Its strategy centers on progressing high-potential candidates through pivotal trials, aiming to address significant unmet medical needs and establish a competitive position in the biopharmaceutical sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
