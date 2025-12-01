Biotech Momentum Builds In After-Hours Trading As BioAtla, Entero, And Sonnet Climb

(RTTNews) - Several small-cap biotech and healthcare stocks posted notable gains in after-hours trading on Friday, November 28, 2025, despite limited fresh news flow. Below is a roundup of the key movers.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) shares surged in after-hours trading, climbing 13.94% to $1.03, after closing the regular session at $0.9040, up 6.27%. While there was no company-specific news on Friday, investors may still be reacting to BioAtla's November 21 announcement of financing agreements. The company entered into Pre-paid Advance Agreements with Yorkville Advisors Global and Anson Advisors Inc., securing a $7.5 million advance. Additionally, BioAtla signed a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with Yorkville, granting the option to sell up to $15 million in common stock over three years at a 3% discount, subject to conditions.

Metagenomi Inc. (MGX) rose 5.71% in after-hours trading to $1.85, following a 3.55% gain during the regular session to $1.75. No new corporate updates were released on Friday, suggesting the move may be driven by investor sentiment or technical factors.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) advanced 5.72% after hours to $0.3900, reversing a slight decline earlier in the day when shares closed at $0.3650, down 0.44%. The company last reported earnings on November 13, posting a GAAP net loss of $6.3 million, or $(0.29) per share. Non-GAAP adjusted loss was $0.4 million, or $(0.02) per share, while revenue fell sharply to $5,000 from $996,000 in the prior year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) gained 2.94% after hours to $5.60, building on a strong 6.46% rise during the regular session to $5.44. The company recently announced it will present Phase 1 data from its ELIMINATE-B trial of PBGENE-HBV at the Hep-DART 2025 meeting in Honolulu this December, which may be fueling investor optimism.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (RVPH) edged higher after hours, up 2.04% to $0.57, following a 7.66% gain during the regular session to $0.5625. The company last reported earnings on November 13, narrowing its quarterly net loss to $4.0 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to $8.4 million, or $0.25 per share, in the prior year period.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) rose 5.11% after hours to $3.91, recovering some ground after a steep 10.47% decline earlier in the day to $3.72. On November 18, the company announced it had adjourned its special meeting of stockholders to allow more time for voting on its proposed business combination with Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. and Rorschach I LLC. More than 95% of shares voted so far have supported the deal.

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (ENTO) gained 3.68% after hours to $3.10, following a 5.28% rise during the regular session to $2.99. On Friday, the company announced it will rebrand as GridAI Technologies Corp. effective December 1, 2025, reflecting its acquisition of GRID AI Corp. The new ticker symbol "GRDX" will debut on the Nasdaq Capital Market alongside the name change.