Biotech Momentum Carries After-Hours Trading Gains

(RTTNews) - Several small- and mid-cap stocks posted notable gains in Wednesday's after-hours trading session, even though most companies did not release fresh news. The movement was largely driven by investor sentiment and sector momentum.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE) closed the after-hours session at $34.71, rising $1.65 or 4.99 percent as of 6:47 PM EST. Despite the absence of new company updates, the stock attracted strong interest from investors and led the list of gainers.

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI) ended the session at $3.65, up $0.19 or 5.49 percent. Like others on the list, the company did not issue news on Wednesday, but its shares still managed to climb steadily.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) recorded a modest gain, closing at $5.70, an increase of $0.13 or 2.33 percent. The cannabis sector has shown signs of renewed momentum, and Aurora's stock benefited from that trend despite no new announcements.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) finished at $5.45, up $0.07 or 1.30 percent. While the company did not release news on Wednesday, it recently highlighted a significant development on December 16. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services added Duchenne muscular dystrophy to the Recommended Uniform Screening Panel, which is the list of conditions recommended for universal newborn screening across the United States. This milestone has provided a supportive backdrop for the company's shares.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) closed at $2.74, gaining $0.12 or 4.58 percent as of 7:51 PM EST. The company did not issue updates on Wednesday, but its stock still attracted buyers in the after-hours market.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (LXEO) ended the session at $9.50, rising $0.39 or 4.28 percent as of 7:22 PM EST. The gene therapy company's shares advanced without any new developments, continuing a recent trend of strength in the biotech sector.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) closed at $1.59, up $0.02 or 1.27 percent. The company did not release news on Wednesday, but its stock still managed to post a modest gain.