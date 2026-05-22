Biotech Stock Gainers: CODX Extends Rally, SBFM Surges, GOVX Ebola Strategy, RGNX Awaits Catalysts

(RTTNews) - Today's gainers include CODX, which rallied for the third straight day; Akari, on breakthrough clinical data in pancreatic cancer; Sunshine, following regulatory approval for its generic Amoxicillin; GOVX, amid Ebola concerns; and RGNX, on upcoming clinical trial milestones, among others.

CODX Extends Rally

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) gained another 55% on Thursday, topping the list of today's gainers. The stock has been on fire since May 19, 2026, after the company announced it had completed the assay development strategy for the Bundibugyo virus ("BDBV"), which is currently causing an outbreak of Ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

CODX closed Thursday's trading at $3.71, up 55.23%.

AKTX - What's the Buzz?

Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company, was up nearly 50% on Thursday, after it reported breakthrough preclinical data, demonstrating synergistic activity of AKTX-101 with KRAS inhibition in KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer models.

In laboratory studies, the company's drug candidate AKTX-101, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's approved drug Adagrasib, demonstrated synergistic cell-killing in KRAS-mutant cell lines driven by G12C and G12D. In contrast, older topoisomerase I-targeting TROP2 ADC drugs did not work well with Adagrasib and even showed antagonism, meaning the combination was less effective.

AKTX-101 is also a TROP2-targeting ADC powered by the company's proprietary PH1 RNA spliceosome-modulating payload.

Akari has initiated IND-enabling studies for AKTX-101, and initiation of a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial is expected by mid-2027.

To maintain its Nasdaq listing, the company implemented a 1-for-40 reverse split on March 31, 2026.

AKTX closed Thursday's trading at $5.14, up 49.85%.

P3 Health Gaining Traction

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII), a population health management company, was up over 40% on Thursday.

Financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, were reported recently.

Net income was $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $44.2 million in the same quarter last year, while total revenue reached $386 million, reflecting a 4% year-over-year increase.

For full-year 2026, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $1.50 billion to $1.65 billion, indicating continued growth momentum. The total revenue was $1.46 billion in 2025.

PIII closed Thursday's trading at $13.86, up 43.03%.

Sunshine Biopharma Shines

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) jumped more than 40% on Thursday, following the approval of its generic Amoxicillin formulation for the Canadian market.

Amoxicillin, a widely prescribed penicillin-class antibiotic, is used to treat a variety of bacterial infections, including ear infections, sinus infections, strep throat, pneumonia, bronchitis, urinary tract infections, skin and soft tissue infections, and dental infections.

Sunshine Biopharma's generic Amoxicillin will be available in multiple dosage forms and strengths and will be ready to ship to pharmacies in August 2026.

Earlier in the week, the company announced the closing of its previously announced public offering, with gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million. The potential additional gross proceeds to the company from the Series C Warrants, if fully exercised on a cash basis, will be approximately $12.0 million.

SBFM closed Thursday's trading at $0.51, up 40.59%.

GOVX Turns Heads Amid Ebola Outbreak Concerns

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer, was up over 20% on Thursday, amid the rapidly evolving Ebola outbreak.

The company's MVA-based hemorrhagic fever vaccine development programs have previously demonstrated encouraging preclinical protection signals across multiple filovirus targets, including Ebola and Marburg viruses.

GeoVax is currently advancing GEO-MVA, its MVA-based vaccine candidate targeting mpox and smallpox, which is expected to advance into a phase 3 trial in the fourth quarter of 2026.

GOVX closed Thursday's trading at $2.75, up 23.32%.

CRBP - Time for a Closer Look

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) was among the top gainers today, rising about 18%.

This clinical-stage company, focused on developing promising new therapies in oncology and obesity, has a couple of catalysts to watch in the coming months.

The company's lead drug candidate is CRB-701, which is under phase 1/2 trials in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and cervical cancer. Monotherapy data from both trials are expected to be presented at the upcoming 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting on May 29, 2026.

A registrational study for CRB-701 in second-line HNSCC is expected to be initiated this summer.

Also in the pipeline is CRB-913, which is under a phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of obesity. Topline data from this study, dubbed CANYON-1, is expected in the summer of 2026.

CRBP closed Thursday's trading at $11.51, up 18.29%.

PLYX Making Big Leap, Not Baby Steps

Polaryx Therapeutics Inc. (PLYX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapies for rare pediatric lysosomal storage disorders, was up more than 16% on Thursday.

The company's lead drug candidate, PLX-200, was recently granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the treatment of Juvenile Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis (JNCL/CLN3 disease), Krabbe disease (globoid cell leukodystrophy), and Sandhoff disease (GM2 gangliosidosis Type II).

A phase 2 single-arm basket trial intended to assess the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of PLX-200 in four different lysosomal storage disorders - CLN2, CLN3, Krabbe disease, and Sandhoff disease - is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2026.

PLYX closed Thursday's trading at $3.94, up 16.57%.

OnKure Gaining Visibility

OnKure Therapeutics Inc. (OKUR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel precision medicines, gained more than 14% on Thursday.

The company recently nominated OKI-355, a next-generation PI3Ka pan-mutant selective inhibitor candidate, in vascular anomalies, and OKI-345, a next-generation PI3Ka pan-mutant selective inhibitor candidate, in breast cancer.

The Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for OKI 355 and OKI 345 are expected to be submitted to the FDA in the first half of 2027.

OKUR closed Thursday's trading at $4.07, up 14.33%.

Will RGNX Walk the Talk?

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) was up over 13% on Thursday on no specific news.

Earlier this month, the company announced positive topline and interim functional data from the pivotal Phase III portion of the Phase I/II/III AFFINITY DUCHENNE trial of RGX-202, a potential best-in-class gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The company plans to pursue accelerated approval for RGX-202 and is preparing for a potential commercial launch in 2027.

Also in the pipeline is Surabgene lomparvovec (Sura-vec), being developed in collaboration with AbbVie, potentially the first-in-class gene therapy treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic retinopathy (DR).

Pivotal trials of Sura-vec for the treatment of wet AMD, dubbed ATMOSPHERE and ASCENT, are underway, with topline data expected in Q4 2026.

As for Sura-vec for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, enrollment in the Phase IIb/III NAAVIGATE study is being initiated.

RGNX closed Thursday's trading at $6.75, up 13.07%.