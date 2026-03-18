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Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie

Biotech Holdings LtdShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018

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18.03.2026 18:48:40

Biotech Stock Jumps 288% Amid Massive Raise as One Early Backer Reports $14 Million Exit

5AM Venture Management disclosed a full exit from Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) on February 17, 2026, selling 365,053 shares worth $14.36 million in the fourth quarter.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, 5AM Venture Management sold its entire stake of 365,053 shares in Dianthus Therapeutics. The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $14.36 million as a result of the exit.Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of next-generation monoclonal antibody treatments for complex autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. With a pipeline led by DNTH103, the company leverages advanced antibody engineering to address high unmet medical needs in neuromuscular and immune-mediated indications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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