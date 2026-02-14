Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
14.02.2026 16:58:41
Biotech Stock Up 266%: This New $55 Million Bet Signals Conviction in Praxis Amid Pipeline Progress
On February 13, 2026, Affinity Asset Advisors disclosed a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX), acquiring 185,000 shares in an estimated $54.53 million trade.According to a SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC reported a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX), acquiring 185,000 shares during the fourth quarter. The quarter-end value of the position registered as $54.53 million, reflecting the combined impact of the share purchase and subsequent market price changes.Praxis Precision Medicines focuses on innovative small molecules and antisense oligonucleotides, positioning itself to potentially deliver first-in-class treatments for complex neurological conditions. Its strategic approach aims to address unmet needs in central nervous system disorders.
