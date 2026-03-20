Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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20.03.2026 17:07:58
Biotech Stock Up 372% Gets Sold as New Pick Rises 40% in 2026
On February 17, 2026, Boone Capital Management sold out its entire Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) stake, liquidating 945,042 shares previously worth $13.57 million.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Boone Capital Management sold its entire holding of 945,042 shares in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter. The quarter-end position value dropped by $13.57 million, reflecting the full liquidation.Cogent Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of targeted therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company leverages precision medicine and a focused pipeline to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare disease markets. Its strategy centers on advancing innovative kinase inhibitors, supported by strategic collaborations and a commitment to scientific excellence.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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